Tamil Nadu BJP Asks CM Stalin To Allow MEA Handle Aid Package Delivery To Sri Lanka

Amidst the Tamil Nadu government's clarion call for supplying humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka amidst the severe economic crisis the island nation is undergoing, BJP's state unit on Sunday asked the ruling DMK administration to not politicise standard protocols. In a letter addressed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, BJP asked the state government to hand over the aid package on behalf of the people of the state to the Ministry of External Affairs in a bid to ensure a smooth transfer to Sri Lanka rather than delivering it directly.

While welcoming the approval of the resolution by the Tamil Nadu assembly, BJP also noted that the assistance provided by the people of the state will be beneficial to Sri Lanka, which is currently engulfed in a social and financial crisis. The saffron party further stated in the letter that some of the recent actions by the Tamil Nadu government were only aimed at “scoring political mileage” during the Russia-Ukraine war.

“We are only afraid that this resolution shouldn’t turn out to be one such exercise,” Tamil Nadu BJP said.

“It is noteworthy that during 'Operation Ganga,' our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured that every Indian awaiting rescue returned to our homeland…Our concern is that this resolution passed yesterday should not be another record 2 hours Fast type situation orchestrated to create a mirage that the DMK worked hard for the ceasefire during the civil war,” the letter mentioned.

After mentioning the steps adopted by India to assist Sri Lanka amid the crisis, TN BJP said, “The Indian Government, several individuals & private companies have come forward to help the island nation sail through this current economic crisis.”

CM Stalin wrote to PM Modi over assistance to crisis-hit Sri Lanka

BJP’s letter to the Stalin-led government came after the Tamil Nadu assembly passed a resolution for providing aid to the neighbouring nation. On Friday, Stalin even wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling on the latter to direct MEA and accord the state the permission to facilitate the movement of essential goods, food and medicines to Sri Lanka. Hours prior to writing to PM Modi, Stalin had urged all the parties to support the resolution.

Image: AP/ANI