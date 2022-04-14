Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Condemns Alleged Conversion Attempt In School; Attacks Ruling DMK

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu, after an incident of an alleged forceful conversion surfaced from Kanyakumari. In the incident, a teacher has been suspended after, she purportedly attempted to force mass conversion while, teaching in the classroom.

A video that has gone viral shows a sixth-grade student confirming the same and saying that her teacher identified as Beatrice Thangam was speaking ill of the Hindu religion and further, glorifying Christianity while, teaching. "She asked us to read Bible. When we told her that we are Hindus and we read Bhagwat Gita, she said Bhagwat Gita was bad and Bible teaches good values. She also told us stories from the Bible," the student alleged in the video.

Reacting to the same, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai spoke exclusively to Republic and called it a very "unfortunate incident". Stating that forced religious conversions are happening regularly in Tamil Nadu, he said that there is something wrong with the Tamil Nadu education system. Further adding that the "Education Minister is helpless", he said that the government is doing nothing to address the religious conversion and is protecting corporate interests.

K Annamalai calls forced religious conversion a 'menace'

The BJP chief also warned the Tamil Nadu government of launching a mass agitation if, appropriate actions are not taken.

Also taking to Twitter, K Annamalai in a series of tweets called the forced religious conversion a 'menace' that was earlier prevalent outside educational institutes and has now infiltrated the classrooms. Further attacking the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu, he said that the government would not have bothered if the incident had not come to light.

He also demanded the Anti-forced conversion law be imposed for avoiding such incidents in the coming days.

Tamil Nadu teacher allegedly forces students to convert to Christianity

The incident came to light after a video of a Class 6 girl student went viral where she spoke of a teacher named Beatrice Thangam in her school allegedly speaking ill of the Hindu religion and glorifying Christianity.

In the video, the student confirmed the same said, that the teacher asked them to read Bible and she also told them stories from it.

