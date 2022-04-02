Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai Gets Y-category Security From Union Home Ministry

Facing threats from extremists and post the petrol bomb attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party Headquarters in Chennai, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoH) has granted 'Y' category CRPF security cover to the Tamil Nadu BJP President, K Annamalai. The former IPS officer is allegedly on the radar of extremists like Maoists and religious extremists as he is aggressively working on expanding the party base in Tamil Nadu.

The Union Ministry of Home ordered Y security of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for Annamalai. "The CRPF is requested to provide 'Y' category security cover to K Annamalai in Tamil Nadu, over and above the security cover provided to him by the State Police, till further review, under intimation to this ministry," an official statement read. This is the second time Annamalai is getting Y security after 2021 when he was provided with the security cover in the wake of threats from religious extremists when he was the Vice President of the state unit.

Petrol bombs were hurled at BJP HQs in Chennai in February

After the petrol bomb attack, K Annamalai, besides alleging a larger conspiracy, also demanded a National Investigative Agency (NIA) probe after three petrol bombs were hurled at the Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters Kamalalayam' at T Nagar in Chennai in February this year. The BJP leader Karate Thiagarajan had accused the ruling Tamil Nadu Govt of the alleged attack at the state party office.

After the attack, Annamalai said, "in Nagapattinam, our cadres' car has been burnt; in Chennai, our cadres' election office has been damaged. This shows a pattern. Although police take action quickly, we demand an NIA National Investigation Agency probe into this incident. It questions why police have cleaned the place quickly."

K Annamalai, a police-turned-politician

After quitting civil services, K Annamalai, a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, joined BJP in August 2020. He was made the President of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit in July 2021. The police-turned-politician came to the limelight after BJP showed a good performance in the civic polls in 2022. Although the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won a majority of the seats, the BJP increased the vote share and won an important seat in the Chennai Municipal Corporation.

