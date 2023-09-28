Tamil Nadu BJP Core Committee To Discuss AIADMK Ties Break Up

The BJP, which was initially dazed over the AIADMK’s decision to break up ties with it in Tamil Nadu, will discuss the issue and the other political developments at the party’s core committee and executive committee meeting soon, a senior leader said on Thursday.

Terming the Dravidian major’s announcement to part ways with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance as "unfortunate", BJP national co-incharge of Tamil Nadu Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy said the matter will be discussed at the party’s state core committee and executive committee meeting soon.

"I can’t officially comment on the alliance. The Central leadership is watching the development in Tamil Nadu and they will take a call," Reddy told PTI.

He however, remained tight slipped when asked if the party leadership has sought a "status report" on the AIADMK parting ways with the BJP, from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Another senior leader in the BJP indicated that only those senior leaders already in touch with the AIADMK may be asked for a report on ground reality and added that the decision on alliance will be made known only by the high command.

"At present we are involved in observing the Seva Pakhwada fortnight from September 17 to October 2 (coinciding with the 73rd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting of the respective committees will be convened after October 2," Reddy, a former MLC, said.

The AIADMK called off its ties with the BJP, and announced on Monday that it will lead a separate alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.