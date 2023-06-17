Tamil Nadu BJP Secretary SG Suryah Arrested For Tweet Against Madurai MP

Tamil Nadu BJP state secretary SG Suryah has been arrested by the Madurai Police Cyber Crime branch on the intervening night of June 16 and 17 in Chennai. The reason for the arrest is not clear yet. However, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has claimed that 'Suryah's only mistake was to expose the nasty double standards of the communists, allies of DMK.'

Although, some reports suggest that the BJP state leader was held for his statement against Madurai Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP Su Venkatesan. Suryah accused a CPI (M) councillor named Viswanathan of allegedly forcing a hygiene worker for cleaning a faeces-filled drain which resulted in the worker's death. In a letter to Venkatesan, the BJP leader strongly criticised the incident and demanded action at the earliest. The supporters of Suryah claimed that their leader's statement against the CPI(M) leader could have triggered his arrest by the Madurai police.

BJP exposes DMK's 'double standards'

Reacting to the arrest of Tamil Nadu BJP leader, Annamalai slammed the DMK for using 'state machinery' to curtail free speech. He said, "The arrest of Tamil Nadu BJP leader SG Suryah is highly condemnable. His only mistake was to expose the nasty double standards of the communists, allies of DMK. Using state machinery to curtail free speech & getting jittery for the slightest criticism is unbecoming of a democratically elected leader and, indeed, are signs of an autocratic leader in the making.

"DMK, unable to counter criticism with ideas, arrests dissenters and tries to silence their voices. There is an anti-democratic trend in Tamil Nadu of arresting anyone who criticizes the government's activities. The government should remember that trying to stifle all dissenting voices by presenting themselves as the guardians of freedom of expression will not last long," Annamalai added in his strong response to Suryah's arrest.

Notably, SG Suryah's arrest comes just days after DMK leader V Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the alleged cash-for-jobs scam. The entire case pertains to his tenure as state transport minister in the AIADMK government led by the late J Jayalalithaa from 2011 to 2015. The minister was accused of seeking money from candidates in exchange for giving them jobs under various departments of his ministry.