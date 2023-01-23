Tamil Nadu BJP Worker Arrested For Derogatory Remarks On Chief Minister MK Stalin

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member, named Jagadeesan, was arrested in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram district for making allegedly derogatory remarks against Chief Minister MK Stalin and his family members. The arrest of the saffron party worker came after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) advocate wing filed a complaint with the state police.

According to sources, Jagadeesan insulted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his family in a YouTube video.

Following the complaint filed by the DMK advocate wing, the Tamil Nadu police immediately arrested Jagadeesan and booked him under sections of 294(B),153(A)1(B), 505(2) of IPC and section 67 of the IT act.

In view of the arrest of the BJP member, the saffron party questioned the double standards of the state police for no action against DMK leaders Shivaji Krishnamurthy and RS Bharati for using abusive and derogatory language against state Governor RN Ravi.

No police action against DMK’s leaders

Earlier in January this year, DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy and RS Bharati insulted Governor RN Ravi and used derogatory remarks against him. However, no police action was taken against them for insulting the constitutional head of the state.

Launching an insult at the Tamil Nadu Governor, DMK's Shivaji Krishnamoorthy said, “If the Governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his Assembly speech, don't I have the right to assault him? If you (RN Ravi) don't read out the speech given by the government, go to Kashmir and we'll send terrorists so that they'll gun you down.”

While another DMK leader RS Bharathi sparked a controversy by calling the Governor ‘a panipuri wala’.

Soon after the outrage over S Krishnamoorthy’s remark, the ruling DMK suspended the leader from all his posts and the primary party membership for using abusive and derogatory language against Governor RN Ravi. However, no action was taken against RS Bharati.