Tamil Nadu Businessman Installs 6-feet Statue Of Wife A Month After Her Demise

Tamil Nadu businessman Sethuraman installed a life-sized statue of his wife, Pitchimaniammal, in their home in Madurai after her demise. Sethuraman got an artisan to create a 6-feet statue of his wife made and had it erected in their home premises. The statue was unveiled 30 days after the death of Sethuraman's wife.

He says,"I lost my wife recently but when I look at this statue I can connect with her.Fibre,rubber & special colours were used to make it" pic.twitter.com/l5iykI8UCw — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2020

Life-sized statue of Pitchaimaniammal

Sethuraman and Pitchaimaniammal were married for 48 years before she passed away. Sethuraman's wife died on August 8 due to age-related health problems. Unable to overcome his wife Pitchaimaniammal's demise, the Madurai businessman had a life-sized colourful statue made of fibre and rubber installed at his home.

Speaking about the statue of his wife, Pitchaimaniammal, Sethuraman said, "I lost my wife recently but when I look at this statue I can connect with her. Fibre, rubber & special colours were used to make it."

Sethuraman put a garland on the statue and offered prayers on the day of installation. The Madurai businessman also touched the feet of his wife while unveiling the statue in her memory. Sethuraman isn't the first one to install a statue of his late wife. Earlier in August, a businessman from Karnataka also installed the statue of his wife in their home.

Netizens react

Netizens lauded Sethuraman's love and gesture. A user called it a rarity while another said that such true love can only be found in India. Many even praised the artist for creating a beautiful and life-like statue.

Karanataka man install's statue of late wife

A Karnataka-based businessman installed a life-sized silicon wax statue of his late wife in her dream bungalow during the housewarming ceremony. The new home was a long-standing dream of Srinivas Gupta's wife before her tragic demise. The family has a life-like statue sculpted of Madhavi draped in a pink saree in an attempt to memorialise her after she passed away in a car accident in 2017.

#Karnataka: Industrialist Shrinivas Gupta, celebrated house warming function of his new house in Koppal with his wife Madhavi’s silicon wax statue, who died in a car accident in July 2017.



Statue was built inside Madhavi's dream house with the help of architect Ranghannanavar pic.twitter.com/YYjwmmDUtc — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

(With inputs from ANI)