ED Raids Stalin's Minister Senthil Balaji, His Associates In Cash-for-job Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the official residence of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji in Chennai on Tuesday. The searches were also carried out at multiple other locations as part of a money laundering case. The Supreme Court earlier allowed the central agency and police to continue investigation into an alleged cash-for-jobs scam against Balaji, who was earlier with the AIADMK. Now a Mnister in the MK Stalin Cabinet, V Senthil Balaji was the Transport Minister in the late Jayalalithaa-led cabinet.

As per the sources, ED conducted the searches under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Raids were carried out at Balaji's native Karur too along with the house of a Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) lorry contractor in Erode district. State-run TASMAC is the retailer of liquor in Tamil Nadu. Several leaders of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) reached outside the residence of the Minister and staged a protest against the ED raids. A team of Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed to ensure tight security.

If sources are to be believed, the central agency has collected some strong evidence related to the case and furthermore raids can take place.

3 things you need to know:

ED conducted raids at Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji’s official residence over his alleged involvement in cash-for-jobs scam.

15 RAF personnel deployed outside the residence of the Minister.

Allegedly, Minister Senthil Balaji was involved in seeking money in exchange for jobs in various state govt departments including the electricity and the transport.

Minister V Senthil Balaji on ED raids

Responding to the raids carried out by the ED at his official and native residences, DMK strongman Balaji has assured that whether it be the IT or ED, he will 'fully cooperate' with the central agency during the investigation. He further added that he will provide the explanation sought by officials based on documents. The minister also said that he went for a morning walk and took a taxi back home after receiving a message about the raids at his premises.

"With what intention have they come, what are they looking for, we will see. Let it get over," he told the reporters after ED officials started searching his residence.

CM MK Stalin issues statement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the raids at his Minister's residence. The CM accused BJP of playing intimidation politics and said that BJP is 'hell bent on taking revenge on parties with the help of agencies under them'.

"BJP is trying to fight a party indirectly with the help of agencies without being able to face us directly," CM Stalin said in a statement.

Calling the ED raids 'a pure attempt to tarnish the reputation' of DMK, Stalin linked the central agency searches with Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit to the state. "Is this how they would protect the constitution by attacking a state government's Secratariat? A similar situation happened in 2016, when IT raids happened in the house of the then Chief Secretary of the state and the Secratariat premises," Tamil Nadu CM condemned the raids on the 'brain of a state government', the Secratariat.

"The people are watching this. They will see this and it will reflect in the 2024 polls."

What are the allegations?

V Senthil Balaji was on the radar of the ED in the cash-for-job scam after he took over the charge of Electricity Board Minister of Tamil Nadu. The investigative agencies had earlier conducted raids at the office of the Minister at Tamil Nadu Secretariat. Allegedly, money was sought in exchange for jobs in the departments which came under his ministry. He has also allegedly received hefty amounts as bribe in exchange of providing jobs in the Transport Ddepartment, when he was a part of AIADMK-led government during 2011-15.

After such strong allegations surfaced, the ED and Income Tax department took cognizance of the matter and initiated a probe to unearth the truth following an order from the Supreme Court. Three FIRs were registered.