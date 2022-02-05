Tamil Nadu Civic Polls: AIADMK Fields Edwin, Son Of Sanitation Worker From Madurai Ward

Amounting to notable development in Tamil Nadu Municipal elections, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has fielded Edwin Prabhu, son of a sanitation worker, to contest for the impending local civic polls from Madurai's Subramaniapuram ward. Speaking to reporters, Prabhu vouched he would work towards providing online education facilities to students in the area.

"Children of sanitation workers in my area do not have the facility to study online. If I win the election, I will provide free Wi-Fi to them," Prabhu said to ANI.

In addition, he mentioned how the aforesaid constituency was an important one and his objective of contesting these polls is to serve the common people.

"My parents and I come from a slum area. Therefore, I am aware of their problems. I am here to serve them and help them as soon as a problem crops up and whatever is the problem," he said.

Enumerating his manifesto and besides Wi-Fi, Prabhu said, "I am giving students free education and medical camp. I have friends who are doctors in Madurai and they're helping me in the cause."

The urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu is slated to be held in a single phase on February 19.

AIADMK & BJP let transgender candidates contest the Chennai Corporation election

Both AIADMK and BJP have fielded transgender women candidates for the forthcoming councillor elections. While assuring to work for the people, if elected, Jayadevi, a transgender candidate from AIADMK told ANI, "If I get elected, I want to assure people that I will make my ward an example to others".

Meanwhile, Transgender candidates from BJP Rajamma stated, "I will be an example for my community and will get a good name. If I get elected, I will fulfil the demands of people like drinking water, drainage problems".

Chennai Corporation election

The ruling DMK, the opposition AIADMK, and BJP, Congress, Naam Tamilar Katchi, Pattali Makkal Katchi, Makkal Needhi Maiam, and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazagam, are the major political factions who will contest the polls to 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, 490 town panchayats, and 649 other urban local bodies.

In 2021, the ruling DMK and its allies including the Congress, VCK, CPI, CPI(M), and MDMK recorded a thumping victory in the rural local body polls across nine districts.