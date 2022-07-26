Tamil Nadu: Class 12 Girl Hangs Herself In Cuddalore, 3rd Such Case Of Student Suicide

Another case of an alleged student suicide in Tamil Nadu surfaced on Tuesday. A class 12 girl named Sivagami, hailing from Virudhachalam in Cuddalore district allegedly committed suicide on Monday, July 25. The student is said to have hung herself at her house when her parents weren’t there around 9 pm last night.

Sources have revealed that when the parents tried to perform a funeral for their daughter, the police allegedly intervened and took her body for postmortem. The parents of the girl have said that she was was depressed for not being able to study properly. The Virudhachalam Police are carrying out an investigation from different angles.

Reacting on the matter, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said, "Recent incidents (student suicides) in the state are painful. Educational institutes must perceive education as a service and not as a business. Students should be taught to deal with any situation. They shouldn't have suicidal thoughts and must think about achieving more."

Third such incident this month

Yesterday, a 17-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu committed suicide by hanging herself in the school hostel. The incident was reported from the Thiruvallur village of the southern state. Family and friends of the girl gathered in front of the school demanding an investigation into the matter. The parents of the deceased child are also seeking an autopsy. The state police transferred the case to the CB-CID.

This comes after another 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Kallakurichi. The Class 12 student of a private residential school in Chinnasalem, was found dead in the hostel premises on July 13. The girl was suspected to have allegedly ended her life by leaping to the ground from the top floor. However, a postmortem report indicated that she sustained injuries before her death. In the aftermath of the incident, parents, relatives, and people belonging to the girl's village Periyanesalur staged heavy protests and sought action against the school authorities.

After her death, violence broke out in the area resulting in vandalism wherein nearly 70 vehicles were torched and more than 108 people were injured. Her last rites, which drew in hundreds were performed in her native village in Cuddalore on Saturday.