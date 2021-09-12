Tamil Nadu Clocks 1,608 New Cases, Administers COVID-19 Vaccines To 25 Lakh People

Tamil Nadu on Sunday logged 1,608 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, registering a marginal decline in infections as against 1,639 on the previous day. The state’s tally stood at 26.33 lakh cases so far.

With 22 deaths due to the infection, including 7 in private hospitals and 15 in government facilities, the toll has risen to 35,168.

On Sunday, the government administered COVID-19 vaccines to 25 lakh people and set a “Himalayan record” in the country by giving 4 crore vaccines so far.

Chief Minister M K Stalin lauded the health minister Ma Subramanian and his department officials and medical fraternity for achieving the herculean task.

Five districts in the State contributed to the maximum number of fresh cases today. While Coimbatore saw 212 new infections, Chennai recorded 197 cases followed by Erode district with 160, Thanjavur 115 and Chengalpattu with 113 new infections. Six districts viz. Ramanathapuram: 1, Thirupathur: 4, Virudhunagar: 6, Perambalur: 7, Tenkasi: 9, Thoothukudi: 9, saw new cases in single digits, while 27 districts in the State reported new cases below 100.

According to a bulletin from the health department here, about 1,512 COVID-19 positive patients were discharged following treatment today, taking the total number of recoveries in the State to 25,82,198 till date. The number of active cases including isolation as of today remain at 16,473 the bulletin said.

The State's capital reported 5 deaths due to the infection on Sunday taking the COVID-19 related fatalities to 8,427 so far in the city. With 1,766 active cases, Chennai’s total cases have mounted to 5,46,253 while the total recoveries stand at 5,36,060.

Taking to twitter, the CM said, the Government of Tamil Nadu today administered 25 lakh vaccines on a single day, setting a record in the country. “Today, 25 lakh vaccines have been given, setting a record in India! 4 crore vaccines so far have been administered. This is a Himalayan record!” he said.

“I thank the Health Minister Ma Subramanian for the ‘marathon pace’ in which he worked and also the health department, doctors and nurses,” Stalin said.

He appealed to those who have not been vaccinated to safeguard themselves by availing the shots. “Let’s protect ourselves and the country as well,” Stalin tweeted.

