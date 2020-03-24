Tamil Nadu CM Announces Rs 1000 To All Ration Card Holders Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palanisaamy on Tuesday announced Rs 1000 to all ration card holders, free rice, sugar, and other essential commodities, in view of the lockdown in the state. After a high-level meeting with the top officials, Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the Tamil Nadu Assembly announced the imposition of section 144 across the state from Tuesday 6 pm, as the strongest action to impose the curfew and cut the Coronavirus chain scare.

Official twitter handle of AIADMK quoted Palanisaamy and apprised about the distribution of commodities on a token basis.

Rs 1000 to all ration card holders, Free rice, sugar, and other essential commodities. To avoid long queues, commodities will be issued on a token basis - Honourable CM Thiru. Edappadi K. Palanisaamy. #CoronavirusOutbreak #StayAtHomeSaveLives — AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) March 24, 2020

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government also warns of strict action against people who break home quarantine protocols.

Section 144 imposed in Tamil Nadu

As the state already has 15 active COVID-19 cases, the Union ministry advised to shut down Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Erode districts of Tamil Nadu, in the list of 75 district lists which the Union government mentioned and said that the state government may expand the lists.

Hence, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister with the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP, and other top IAS officers had a meeting on Monday and decided to bring it from Tuesday 6 pm, giving 24 hours breathing time for the people to get ready for it, the curfew will continue until 31st of March.

However, the government has made relaxations to essential service providers as the people should get the supplies every day.

Guidelines regarding vehicle movement and other things have been given in a detailed statement. Only vehicles providing essential services will ply, while private vehicles, cars, autos, and taxis should not operate. No vehicles can cross its district borders from 6 pm Tuesday, from the same time from when the curfew will take place.

