Tamil Nadu CM Announces Rs 5 Lakh Aid To Children Orphaned Due To COVID-19

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announced that the state government will give out Rs 5 lakh each to children who lost their parents to COVID. He informed that the state will support the orphaned children with education and hostel fees. Children who lost one of their parents to the virus will also be given a fixed amount of Rs 3 lakh.

Tamil Nadu to take care of the orphaned children

MK Stalin post an official meeting announced that Rs 5 lakh will be deposited to every child's account who lost both the parents to COVID-19. The decision was taken to secure the lives of many children who do not have the shelter of guidance over their heads anymore. The deposited money along with the added bank interest will be given to the children after they turn 18, stated the Chief Minister. He further informed that Tamil Nadu government's task force has already been deployed to monitor the children who lost their parents. The orphaned children will also be given priority in Tamil Nadu government's shelter homes.

Tamil Nadu's current stand on COVID-19

Tamil Nadu is among the top states that have been hit hard by the second wave of COVID-19. The state had a crippling condition back in 2020 during the first wave of COVID-19 as well. The state has currently a total tally of 20.1 lakh COVID cases. In the last 24 hours, 31,079 more cases were added with 486 more deaths and 31,255 recoveries. The total death count of the state is 22,775.

Mucormycosis or Black Fungus has also severely affected the state. Tamil Nadu recorded over 200 black fungus cases and five people have lost their lives to the post-COVID complication. With Christian Medical College (Vellore) reporting more cases of mucormycosis every day, Tamil Nadu is struggling to fight its battle against the pandemic and epidemic.

(Source- ANI)