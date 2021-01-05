Tamil Nadu CM EPS' High-speed Convoy Car Crashes Into Barricade To Save Cow; Caught On Cam

As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam were on their way to Cheranmahadevi from Thoothukudi airport, a car in their convoy met with an accident, near Vallanadu. As per reports the accident happened when the driver of a car that was following the Chief Minister’s vehicle applied brakes to avoid hitting a cow that was standing on the road. Visuals show that the bonnet of the car and front glass was completely shattered and the barricades that were placed as per security norms followed for Chief Ministers were twisted. In the video, locals around the area are seen running to the accident spot after the car slammed into the barricade with a thunderous sound. The driver who was the only one who sustained injuries is being given treatment. The convoy appeared to be moving at a great speed.

AIADMK-BJP tussle

Meanwhile, the tussle between AIADMK and its saffron ally BJP continues as the latter is yet to announce the alliance's CM candidate formally. In its national party meet, AIADMK Deputy Coordinator K P Munusamy said that the BJP has to endorse EPS' candidature for the CM's post and agree to its other terms -like non-participation in government- and if not, should rethink its 2021 electoral options. Mumnuswamy's fiery speech was in the presence of CM EPS and Deputy CM O Paneerselvam (OPS), who kept mum. "Be it a national party or state party..the government will be led by the AIADMK. There is no necessity for a coalition government. If any political party comes forward for an alliance arrangement with an idea of a coalition government, let them please think about it," he said.

In response, BJP Tamil Nadu president L Murugan said that AIADMK-BJP ties are "strong", after meeting both EPS and OPS. BJP leaders are hesitant to openly declare EPS their CM candidate and have placed the ball at the court of Central leadership. Even as superstar Rajinikanth who was to launch his party in January, was expected to support the BJP, Stalin's estranged brother Alagiri is also in talks with the BJP, as per sources. Thus, sources say BJP is weighing all options before its final announcement.



Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due during April-May 2021 and the political parties have started their campaign. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing becoming Chief Minister for the first time, AIADMK has arrived at reconciliation between two warring factions - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS). Incumbent E Palaniswamy has been named as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. On the other side, AIADMK has said that they are the big-brother within the NDA alliance. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan is on a campaign trail and Alagiri has said that the launch of his political party will be in January. Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year has backed out due to health reasons.

