Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai days after testing positive for COVID-19. A statement from the Kauveri hospital informed that the CM has been admitted for "investigation and observation for COVID-related symptoms."

The DMK chief had informed on Tuesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has isolated himself.

"Today, I experienced mild fatigue. When tested, the result was positive for COVID-19. I have hence isolated myself," he said on his Twitter handle. Stalin appealed to the people to wear face masks, ensure appropriate vaccination and be safe.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday wished CM MK Stalin a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

"I learned with utmost concern that you have tested positive for Covid-19. You have been a dynamic public leader with significant public contact making you vulnerable to this contagion. I pray for your sound health and speedy recovery," Governor Ravi told Stalin in a letter.

Former CM O Panneerselvam, who was expelled from the AIADMK days ago, said on his Twitter handle that he prayed to the Almighty for Stalin's quick recovery from the infection to continue his work for the people.