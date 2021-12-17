Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Announces Order Making 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' The State Anthem

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced Tamil Thaai Vazhthu as the state song and directed that all present during its rendition should remain in a standing posture, suggesting it has an Anthem status. Tamil Thaai Vazhthu is an invocation sung in praise of 'Mother Tamil.'

"A Government Order to this effect has been issued, mandating that all barring the differently abled persons should remain standing when the 55 second long song is sung. It should be sung before start of any functions in all educational institutions, universities, government offices, public sector undertakings and other public fora in the state," Chief Minister M K Stalin said in an official statement.

Notably, the development comes despite the Madras High Court's recent ruling that Tamil Thai Vazhthu is only a prayer song and not a National Anthem and hence, there was no need for everyone to remain standing.

‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is only a prayer song: Madras High Court

On December 10, a Madras High Court bench had ruled that Tamil Thai Vazhthu is only a prayer song and not a National Anthem and hence, there was no need for everyone to remain standing when it is rendered. Justice GR Swaminathan gave the ruling recently while quashing an FIR (first information report) registered against Nam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) functionaries by the Rameswaram police in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district in 2018.

The then Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit had released a Tamil-Sanskrit dictionary at a function held at Music Academy, Chennai in the presence of the priest of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi, on 24 January 24. When the invocation song to Mother Tamil, Tamil Thai Vazhthu was played, the seer remained seated and this triggered considerable outrage and debate.

Justice Swaminathan noted that Section 3 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, states whoever intentionally prevents the singing of the National Anthem or causes disturbance to any assembly engaged in such singing shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both. However, he had observed that the same did not apply to Tamil Thai Vazhthu as it was a prayer song.

(With inputs from PTI)