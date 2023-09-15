Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin Applauds 'Dravidian Model' As Three Women Set To Become Priests

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Sanatan Dharma, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has commended the "Dravidian model", as three women, Krishnaveni, S Ramya and N Ranjitha, successfully completed their training at the Archakar (priest) Training School affiliated with the Sri Ranganathar temple in Srirangam, Tiruchirappalli, to become priests. Notably, these women will undergo an additional year of training in well-known temples to further refine their abilities, and upon completion of this period, they may be considered for priest appointments based on their qualifications and performance.

In a statement posted on 'X' (formerly Twitter), DMK supremo and Tamil Nadu CM, MK Stalin, remarked, "Despite women's achievements as pilots and astronauts, they were barred from the sacred role of temple priests, deemed impure, even in the temples for female deities. But change is finally here."

Expanding on his sentiment, the DMK chief added, "In Tamil Nadu, as our #DravidianModel Government has removed the thorn from Thanthai Periyar's heart by appointing people of all castes as priests, women are also now stepping into the sanctums, bringing a new era of inclusivity and equality."

This development comes against the backdrop of the ongoing Sanatan Dharma row, which placed the DMK in a tight spot after Tamil Nadu Minister and CM's son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, compared Sanatan Dharma with dengue and malaria, and called for its alleged eradication. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has vigorously criticised the DMK and the I.N.D.I.A alliance over these remarks, labelling the alliance as "anti-Hindu."

In response to the BJP's criticism, MK Stalin addressed the issue on Wednesday, emphasising that the focus should be on "corruption," and that the debate surrounding Sanatan Dharma must be avoided. He pointed out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent directive to his Cabinet colleagues to defend Sanatan Dharma and said that it is a clear indication that the latter is attempting to gain political advantage from the controversy.

Stalin stated, "Let us work with dedication to achieve our cherished goal of protecting the country and democracy by defeating the graft-tainted, communal, and despotic BJP regime, and I appeal to everyone not to provide room for diversion of attention."

(With inputs from PTI)