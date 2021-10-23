Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin Extends Lockdown Till Nov 15; Announces Specific Relaxations

As Tamil Nadu reports a high influx in COVID cases, Chief Minister M K Stalin extended the lockdown in the state till 15th Nov. An official release notified the same post a review meeting presided over by CM MK Stalin at the Secretariat on Saturday. While issuing this order to continue the lockdown, the TN CM also went ahead and announced a few relaxations.

Accordingly, the time restriction on shops, restaurants and bakeries, previously allowed to function only till 11 pm, has been eased in view of the upcoming festive season. Moreover, indoor and outdoor sports, sports training, and the use of swimming pools for 'therapeutic purposes' are allowed with immediate effect, the order by the TN govt. specified.

100% occupancy in Interstate buses, Movie halls: MK Stalin

While going ahead with the extension of the lockdown till November 15, TN CM in the order also allowed certain relaxations. This includes 100% occupancy in Inter-State AC buses starting November 1. However, it is pertinent to mention that the aforementioned order restricts passengers travelling to Kerala. The order further states that all schools can hold classes for students of classes one to eight on a 'rotational' basis. The order also mentioned that Cinema halls would be allowed to open and operate at 100% capacity, provided Covid-19 SOPs are followed.

Among the other relaxations announced by the government included the operation of bars, lifting of time restrictions on the functioning of shops with immediate effect. The order stated that film shooting with the required crew adhering to Covid-19 protocol are permitted and all those taking part should be inoculated with both COVID vaccine doses. The government, however, extended the ban on the conduct of political events and festivals in the state, the order said.

COVID situation in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu on Saturday added 1,152 new Covid-19 infections to the overall caseload, a little over 26.9 lakhs. The health department added that 19 fresh deaths to the total of 35,987 to date. Recoveries eclipsed fresh cases with 1911 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours. 2535715 out of 2590632 have recovered from COVID till now in Tamil Nadu. With this, the state saw 28 COVID related death in the last 24 hours with the total death count of the state at 34547. The active case count of the state touched figures around 13,280.

COVID-19 | Tamil Nadu reports 1,140 new cases, 17 deaths and 1,374 recoveries. Active cases 13,280. pic.twitter.com/IiCytoQz6k — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2021

With inputs from PTI

Image Credits - ANI/PTI