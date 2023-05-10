Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Files Defamation Case Against BJP's Annamalai Over DMK Files

The political fight between Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu has escalated as Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday filed a defamation case against saffron party's state chief K Annamalai. The case is in connection with the "DMK Files" released by Annamalai and press conferences held by him in this regard.

Notably, earlier in April, the BJP leader released the DMK Files, exposing the alleged corruption of the DMK party members. It is pertinent to mention that following the release of DMK Files, several DMK leaders including Lok Sabha Constituency MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, CM Stalin's son and TN Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and MP TR Baalu have filed defamation cases against the saffron party leader. The Stalin-led party itself has filed a Rs 500 crore defamation notice to Annamalai over the DMK Files.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin files a defamation case against State BJP president K Annamalai. This is in connection with the "DMK Files" released by the latter and press conferences held by him in this regard.



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/8aXEyBV6Ju — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

What is DMK Files?

Annamalai made public a long list of assets worth Rs 1.34 lakh crore that he claims are owned by key DMK leaders such as Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and other Ministers such as Durai Murugan, EV Velu, K Ponmudy etc. Annamalai alleged that Stalin was given a bribe of two hundred crore rupees for choosing a company to get the contract for Chennai Metro Rail ahead of the 2011 assembly elections when the DMK was in power.

He further alleged that DMK is becoming a money laundering company and that all the corrupt activities going on inside the party will be exposed by him. "We have released DMK files, Part 1. It's going to be a series throughout the year. It's just the first family of the DMK that we have disclosed that has direct assets, their shareholdings in a company, and the valuations. We haven't gone beyond it," Annamalai had stated.