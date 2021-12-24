Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Launches Campaign to Restore Use Of Pollution-free Cloth Bags

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launched an eco-friendly program called Meendum Manjapai Vizhipunarvu Iyakkam on Thursday, launching the yellow-coloured cloth bag that was once a vital part of daily life. This public awareness campaign on the use of the 'yellow' cloth bag, or 'manjapai' in Tamil, aims to encourage people to return to using this eco-friendly bag instead of plastic bags.

Sharing a campaign video on Twitter, Stalin stated, 'The environmental problem is one of the major problems facing mankind. We are launching the 'Yellow Bag' initiative to reduce the use of highly harmful plastic.' (roughly translated)

The Chief Minister urged people to join the campaign and say no to plastic. He wrote on Twitter, 'Join us as a people in this process! Let's protect the soil with biodegradable yellow bags! Let #Yellowagain be the identity bag of those who care about the environment!' (Roughly translated)

CM MK Stalin launches pollution-free cloth bag

The manjapais were traditionally used for shopping, carrying books, rations, and even cash. With effect from January 1, 2019, the state government imposed a ban on the manufacturing, use, storage, distribution, transit, or sale of 14 different types of plastics. The Chief Minister, who launched the campaign at the Kalaivanar Arangam, advocated for the complete removal of plastic bags, which have become a serious environmental issue. "However, the yellow cloth bags are eco-friendly and perfect. Plastics are harmful to the environment and also to our health,” he said.

At a function attended by Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu, Rural Development Minister K R Periyakaruppan, DMK leader and MP Dayanidhi Maran, and senior officials including principal secretary to the environment, climate change, and forests Supriya Sahu, chairman of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board A, and senior officials including principal secretary to the environment, climate change, and forests Supriya Sah, the Chief Minister gave away yellow bags to students, self-help group (SHG) members, policemen and government officials.

The Madras High Court stated on December 27, 2018, that even products excepted under the GO banning single-use plastics should be banned in order to make the state totally plastic-free.

Image: @mkstalin/Twitter