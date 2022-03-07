Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Lays Foundation Stone For Furniture Park In Thoothukudi

The foundation stone for India’s first-ever International Furniture park was laid by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin today (March 7) at Thoothukudi. The country’s first-ever International Furniture Park is coming up on the outskirts of Thoothukudi on an area of 1,150 acres at an outlay of Rs 1,000 crores.

Along with the laying of the foundation stone, the Tamil Nadu Government will also be signing 14 MoUs today at Thoothukudi worth Rs. 4,488 crore. With the additional 14 Mou’s signed, these companies once fully operational will provide jobs to over 15,103 persons.

Infamous for being the country’s third-largest Timber Importer, importing from across various countries including Myanmar and Australia among other countries via the VOC Port, the state government had proposed to set up the Furniture Park in the coastal town of Thoothukudi.

Spread across 1,150 acres of land in the SIPCOT Industrial Complex, built at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore, the Furniture Park will be the first-of-its-kind to be set up in the country. With this, the industrial complex will be home to about 100 furniture manufacturing units.

Proposed in the Revised Budget, the Furniture Park, which recently got clearance from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) is looking to attract investment of Rs 4,500 crore and enable employment of 3.5 lakh persons. At a state Cabinet meeting chaired by CM MK Stalin on Saturday, important discussions regarding the state budget as well as upcoming industrial projects like the Furniture Park were discussed.

The proposed park will hold 1,150 acres with Plug ‘N’ Play infrastructure, warehousing facility, integrated residential and Social Zones, Integrated testing and design Laboratory, common training centres as well as Business centres.

Tamil Nadu implementing several schemes to ensure quality education: CM MK Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday, hailed Sishya School for its vision and achievements and said, "The school has a unique approach and was started in 1972 due to the efforts of KI Thomas, the founder, along with Grace Cherian and Thangam Thomas. His vision was that childhood should not be stolen from our kids. It is important everyone understands this today. The school has produced many achievers".

Addressing a gathering at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the school, Stalin expressed happiness on meeting his grandchildren, who are students of the school and added, "Due to my busy schedule, I am not able to meet them frequently. Not only them, all students in the state are my children. That is why the government is implementing several schemes to ensure quality education".

(Image: @mkstalin/Twitter)