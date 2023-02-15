Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Reviews Construction Of Two-tier Bus Stand, Welfare Schemes

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin reviewed the progress of the construction of a two-tier bus stand under the Smart City Mission, here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister, on a two-day visit to Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts, also reviewed the implementation of the patta transfer, old age pension (OAP) and other welfare schemes at the Tahsildar office at Omalur here.

The visit is part of his new initiative - Kala Aaivil Mudhalvar (Chief Minister on field visit) - launched on February 1 in Vellore district, to personally inspect the current status of the government schemes and programmes.

The two-tier bus stand is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 92.13 crore.

Stalin, who received petitions from the public, assured to take appropriate action. He would review the law and order situation with the collectors and senior police officials.

