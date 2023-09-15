Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin To Launch Direct Cash Transfer Scheme For Women Today

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam' scheme for women on Friday. The commencement of this scheme will mark the fulfillment of one of the ruling DMK's crucial poll promises.

As per the party officials, the scheme would also mark 100 percent completion of the party’s promises to the people. Under the state government's scheme, women from impoverished households will be given financial assistance of Rs 1,000.

DMK president to launch scheme from Kancheepuram

Stalin, who is also the DMK president, will begin the scheme from Kancheepuram, the birthplace of the party's icon and former chief minister CN Annadurai. The launch of this welfare scheme has been kept at a time to coincide with the birth anniversary of the late Dravidian icon.

The state minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Udhayanidhi Stalin, who recently broke out controversy with his remarks against 'Sanatan Dharma', will be launching the scheme in Chennai.

Similarly, ministers Sekar Babu and Ma Subramanian, among others, will take over the separate launch events in the state.

About 1,605 crore women eligible for scheme

As per an official statement, the state government said that 1,605 crore women are eligible to avail the benefits of this direct cash transfer scheme.

A government statement said, "The government will also give time for eligible women, who feel they have been left out, to enroll for the scheme. They can put in a request, through the e-Seva portal, to be enlisted. Their requests would be processed within 30 days."

The promised sum of the amount will be directly sent to the bank accounts of the registered beneficiaries.

