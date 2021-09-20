Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Urges Centre To Provide 50 Lakh COVID Doses Every Week

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help enhance the supply of vaccines in the state. The CM has urged a weekly allocation of 50 lakh COVID-19 doses to the state. On September 12 & 19 during a mega COVID vaccination camp approximately 45 lakh odd jabs were administered in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin govt. attempts to innoculate maximum; asks officers to liaise with Health Min.

In a bid to innoculate Tamil Nadu citizens, CM MK Stalin in a letter to PM Modi has requested the Centre to boost the supply of COVID vaccines in the state. Stalin while requesting the centre's assistance said, "Considering the state's capacity and the uncovered eligible population, Tamil Nadu has no other option than to continue organising such mega camps at regular intervals in addition to daily vaccinations. Only this can help to overcome the low vaccination numbers achieved in the first four months of the vaccination programme."

In the letter, Stalin mentioned the supply of 3.97 crore doses of COVID vaccine and 2.21 crore (0.5 ml) AD syringes to the state till September 19. By deriving more doses out of 10ml vial, Stalin mentioned that the state was able to vaccinate 4.13 crore people in Govt. vaccination centre.

The TN CM further added in the letter, "The state realises that despite the levels of vaccinations achieved in the state, it still has a large eligible population which is yet to get vaccinated and this continues to make the state vulnerable for COVID cases." Stalin mentioned that he had asked his officers to closely be connected with the Health Ministry and provide all necessary information to enable the state in getting the additional doses. Saying this, Stalin projected his plan to the government, requesting the additional 50 lakh COVID vaccines to the state along with an equal number of 0.5 ml AD syringes or 1 ml/2 ml syringes to the state every week.

Mega Vaccination Camp II

In the second mega vaccination camp, Tamil Nadu has inoculated 16,43,879 people, exceeding the targeted number of 15 lakh above the age of 18. The state Department of Health told on Sunday. The first camp was held on September 12 and 28.91 lakh people got the vaccine against the targeted 20 lakh, the department said in a press release. "Today, the second camp was held from 7 AM to 7 PM and 16,43,879 lakh people were administered the vaccine," a release notified. The release added that the camp would not be held on Monday as the vaccines have run out of stock.

Image Credits - AP