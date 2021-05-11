Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Urges People To Donate To CMPRF To Fight COVID As Cases Spike

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday appealed to the people of the state to donate funds to the state government in order to fight the raging COVID-19 health crisis. Stalin assured transparency in the utilisation of public funds while promising that the expenses incurred from the funds will be made public. In a statement, he assured the funds received would be used only for stepping up medical infrastructure like ramping up production of medical oxygen and storage facilities, set up oxygen beds, and purchasing vaccines, RT-PCR kits, life-saving devices among others. The funds received would be 100 per cent tax exempted

"It is time we all fight together in the war against COVID-19. Donate generously to the Chief Minister's General Relief Fund! Funds raised during the disaster will only be used for corona prevention. Donation - Expenses will be made public," Stalin said in his tweet.

COVID-19 crisis in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu continues to record a surge in COVID-19 infections with the state on Tuesday recording 29,272 fresh COVID-19 cases in the single biggest day spike so far, pushing the caseload to 14,38,509 while 298 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 16,178. According to a medical bulletin, 19,182 people were discharged today, taking the tally to 12,60,150, leaving 1,62,181 active infections.

Earlier in the day, CM Stalin inaugurated a SIDDHA COVID-19 Care facility at the A M Jain College in Meenambakkam in the city under the health department's plan to set up 14 such facilities across the State. The first Siddha Covid-19 Care Centre was recently inaugurated by medical minister MA Subramanian at Vyasarpadi. The facilities would offer traditional SIDDHA food and herbal medicines to the COVID-19 patients who are under treatment.

The new DMK led Tamil Nadu government has also announced that the state government will bear the cost of COVID-19 treatment for patients who are under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health insurance scheme and are admitted to private hospitals. The treatment for COVID-19 in government hospitals is free of cost in Tamil Nadu.