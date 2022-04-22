Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin Urges PM Modi To Supply 72,000 Tonnes Of Coal Daily To The State

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, on Friday, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi the supply of 72,000 tonnes of coal daily to maintain an uninterrupted power supply in the state. He has asked Prime Minister Modi to transport coal at Paradip and Visakhapatnam ports under the Fuel Supply Agreement.

Despite sufficient production of coal, the same is not getting transported to ports.



This serious issue would impact the post covid economic recovery if not addressed immediately.



I request Hon'ble @PMOIndia to direct @CoalMinistry to ensure daily supply of 72000 MT coal to TN. pic.twitter.com/fUyUhHig7C — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) April 22, 2022

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I request you to direct the Ministry of Coal to ensure the supply of 72,000 MT coal per day as per the FSA (Fuel Supply Agreement) at Paradip and Visakhapatnam ports. Only this step can enable us to maintain an uninterrupted power supply in the state and hence I solicit your personal intervention in this regard."

"In this regard, the current daily receipt of coal for Tamil Nadu's units is only 50,000 MTs, against the coal requirement of 72,000 MTs," CM Stalin said. Chief Minister MK Stalin further said, “Even though the coal production is sufficient to meet the increased summer power demand, the same is not getting transported to ports due to short supply of rakes by Railways.”

"This, in turn, has resulted in the coal stocks of our state's generation plants reaching critical levels. In the case of TANGEDCO, 22 railway rakes per day are required for moving 72,000 MTs of daily allotted coal to Paradip and Visakhapatnam ports. However, on an average, only 14 rakes per day are currently being provided by Railways," Chief Minister MK Stalin further added.

“Due to a lack of domestic coal, TANGEDCO is forced to import coal at historically high costs in order to assure an uninterrupted power supply,” Chief Minister further stated in his letter.

“Further, the gap in power generation is also being filled by buying power at higher rates in energy exchanges. Unfortunately, enough power is not available in energy exchanges to meet the requirement of all buying utilities. This serious situation would significantly impact the nascent post-Covid economic recovery and needs to be immediately addressed,” Stalin’s letter added.

The opposition AIADMK staged a walkout in the state Assembly on Friday in protest of the government's claimed disregard for the imminent power crisis.

After the walkout, Edappadi K Palaniswami said, "Power cuts have become the norm in Tamil Nadu, and there is already a big impact on people's lives."