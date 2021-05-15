Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Visits State's COVID-19 Unified Command Centre In Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the state's COVID-19 unified command centre in Chennai on Friday, May 14, to assess the pandemic's second wave. Stalin wrote on Twitter, "I visited the State's COVID-19 unified command centre (War Room) in Tamil Nadu, which monitors and regulates beds, medicine stocks and oxygen. #Covid19 in Tamil Nadu is under control."

MK Stalin visits COVID command centre

The Chief Minister also answered a call from a support seeker on the 104 helpline and assisted the caller in finding a bed at Chennai Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital. Tamil Nadu CM announced Rs 25 lakhs in compensation for 43 frontline employees and the families of government doctors who died while performing their duties during the COVID-19 pandemic on May 12. He also revealed frontline employee bonuses for April, May, and June.

As part of the COVID-19 lockdown, which will last until May 24 morning, shops selling groceries and meat in Tamil Nadu will be allowed to function only from 6 am to 10 am starting Saturday. According to the state health bulletin from yesterday, May 14, Tamil Nadu registered 31,892 new COVID infections, 20,037 recoveries, and 288 deaths in the last 24 hours.

In response to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, the MK Stalin-led government decided to tighten the lockdown and formed a committee to make recommendations. The proposal was discussed at an all-party meeting chaired by Stalin on Friday, May 14, to study the state's COVID-19 situation.

COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu

Also, Tamil Nadu CM on Thursday, May 13, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging that GST on COVID vaccines and medicines be exempted for a set period of time. CM Stalin has made a total of five demands for the budget, including a GST hike and an increase in the state's subsidiary funds.

Meanwhile, MK Stalin announced on Wednesday that the state government has decided to import COVID-19 vaccines through a global contract in order to meet the state's demands, in an effort to monitor the growing number of cases with vaccination. The newly elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister declared that the Centre's allocation of 13 lakh vaccine doses for inoculation of people aged 18 to 44 was inadequate and that a global tender would be floated to procure vaccines from manufacturers all over the world.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: MKStalin/Twitter