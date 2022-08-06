Last Updated:

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Wishes Speedy Recovery For Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday wished a speedy recover for his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai, who has tested positive for covid-19.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Karnataka

Image: AP


Bommai had earlier tweeted he has tested positive for the virus and isolated himself at his home.

"Wishing Hon'ble CM of Karnataka Thiru (Mr) @BSBommai a speedy recovery from #COVID19. Get well soon," Stalin said in a tweet.

 

