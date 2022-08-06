Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Wishes Speedy Recovery For Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday wished a speedy recovery for his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai, who has tested positive for covid-19.

Bommai had earlier tweeted he has tested positive for the virus and isolated himself at his home.

I have tested positive for Covid-19 with Mild symptoms and have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get urself tested. My trip to Delhi stands cancelled. — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) August 6, 2022

"Wishing Hon'ble CM of Karnataka Thiru (Mr) @BSBommai a speedy recovery from #COVID19. Get well soon," Stalin said in a tweet.