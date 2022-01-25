Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Writes To EAM Over Attack On Fishermen By Sri Lankan Nationals

Demanding a stern action, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday and urged him to take note of the unabated incidents of attack on Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan Nationals.

Informing the External Affairs minister regarding another incident of attack on Tamil Nadu fishermen, MK Stalin apprised in the letter that three fishermen from different villages of the state were attacked on January 23 around 9 pm while they were fishing in their registered FRP boat around 16 Nautical miles from Southeast coast of Vedarnayam Coast.

'Attempt to threaten Indian fishermen': TN CM Stalin to EAM

DMK Supremo MK Stalin called the incident outrageous as the victims were also robbed by the unidentified Sri Lankan assailants during the attack. Tamil Nadu CM further informed that they were robbed of a 300 kg fishing net, GPS & VHF equipment, 30 Litres of Diesel. They were manhandled &physically assaulted. They were brutally injured and are currently undergoing treatment in a Government Hospital in Vedaranyam. Fishermen belonged to Puspavanam Village, Vedaranyam Taluk, Nagapattinam District,

Stalin underscored that such incidents have recurred over the period of time and the Indian government can’t remain a mute spectator anymore. He denounced the attacks and claimed that the unmitigated attacks are a part of a conspiracy to clamp down on Indian fishermen to venture out in the fishing waters of Palk Bay.

'Matter of life and death'

In the letter to EAM, the Chief Minister of the southernmost state further stated that the Palk Bay fishing stream is the ‘traditional’ fishing area for Indian fishermen and they can’t be threatened and shunned from venturing into the area.

Calling it a matter of ‘life & death,’ Stalin pointed out that such accidents have jeopardised the livelihoods of the local Indian fishermen. “I am constrained to point out that these incidents of attacks by Sri Lankan Nationals are disconcerting. This has become a matter of life and death for thousands of our fisherfolk whose livelihood is under serious threat. India cannot continue to be seen as a mute spectator as the rights of Indian fishermen are repeatedly trampled upon,” Stalin wrote in the letter.

Prompting EAM S Jaishanker to raise the matter with the Sri Lankan counterparts, Stalin has demanded stringent action to culminate ‘acts of physical assault and robbing or damaging of assets’ of Tamil Nadu fishermen in future.

Image: PTI