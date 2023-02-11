Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Writes To Nitin Gadkari On Bad Chennai Road, Promises Support

MK Stalin has written a letter to Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, about the poor condition of National Highway-4 connecting Chennai to Ranipet which forced the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to take the train to travel in the region. Stalin, in his letter, said the stretch in question provides vital connectivity between Chennai city and various ports and industrial clusters.

Stalin also expressed disappointment over Nitin Gadkari's response to DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran's request for improving the condition of the existing road stretch.

Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran on Thursday requested the Union Minister to improve the condition of the road stretch on NH-4, terming it as a vital connectivity from Chennai city and its ports to the industrial clusters in Kancheepuram, Vellore, Ranipet, Hosur and Krishnagiri.

Responding to the request, Nitin Gadkari reportedly stated that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) could not obtain land aggregates in Tamil Nadu and required clearances from the state government.

Tamil Nadu CM assures of all necessary cooperation

"The condition of the road is so bad that I had to plan my recent visits to a few districts by train. While the request from our MP was very specific on this important road, we were disappointed with your reply which was very general and non-commital," MK Stalin wrote in his letter to Gadkari.

In the letter, which was shared on the official twitter handle of CMO Tamil Nadu, CM Stalin writes,

"I wish to bring to your kind notice the request made by Thiru. Dayanidhi Maran, MP, to yourself on the floor of the Parliament to improve the condition of the existing road stretch from Chennai to Ranipet (NH-4). This segment provides the vital connectivity from Chennai city and its ports to the industrial clusters in Kanchipuram, Vellore, Ranipet, Hosur and Krishnagiri. The condition of the road is so bad that I had to plan my recent visits to a few districts by train. While the request from our MP was very specific on this important road, we were disappointed with your reply which was very general and non-committal."

MK Stalin especially mentioned the efforts made by his government to support NHAI.

"I also wish to bring to your notice the efforts taken by our Government to support NHAI projects in the State. The Chennai Port to Madurvoyal Elevated Expressway Project has been revived by extending every possible help, including granting exemption from royalty on aggregates," Stalin wrote.

"Similar concessions, which were never given in the past, have been extended to other major NHAI projects. Based on the requests from your side, the validity of soil/gravel permits has been extended from 3 months to 1 year on 9-5-2022. A Special Cell has been constituted in the State Headquarters to monitor land acquisition for highway projects. Permissions from Forest Department are also being reviewed and to the best of my knowledge, no major NHAI project is held up for want of such permissions," he added.

In addition, the progress in land acquisition and borrow earth permissions by the District Collectors is being regularly monitored at the level of the chief secretary. The other requests for providing borrow earth free of cost by waiving the material cost, royalty and seigniorage charges are also under consideration."

The CM further noted that it was unfortunate that an impression that the state government was not cooperating with NHAI has been underlined in Nitin Gadkari’s reply in Parliament.

"With all such sincere efforts by the Government, it was unfortunate that an impression that the State Government was not cooperating with NHAI has been underlined in your reply in the Parliament. I assure you that it is not true and we have been trying our best to expedite all major infrastructure projects without discriminating between the projects undertaken by the State and Union Governments."

The CM also noted that six-laning work was in progress in the Sriperumbudur to Walajapet section of NH-4, but the work has been held up due to contractual issues between the contractors and NHAI and hence the condition of the existing road is very bad.

Assuring of all necessary cooperation for NHAI projects CM Stalin requested that suitable instructions need to be issued to the NHAI officials to expedite the six-laning works and maintain the road stretch in good condition.