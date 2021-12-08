Tamil Nadu CM Mourns CDS General Bipin Rawat's Tragic Demise In IAF Chopper Crash

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday paid tribute to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat, who passed away in an helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. Gen Rawat was among the 13 deceased passengers out of 14 who were on board the Mi17V5 helicopter that was bound for the Wellington Staff College. Taking to Twitter, MK Stalin expressed grief over the demise of Gen Rawat and called it an 'irreparable loss' to the country.

MK Stalin pays tribute to Gen Bipin Rawat

Extremely saddened by the demise of India's first CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and the 11 armed forces personnel in the tragic chopper crash near Coonoor. I join the nation in mourning this irreparable loss and offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. pic.twitter.com/wu3UVWcsxb — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 8, 2021

Gen Bipin Rawat passes away in IAF Chopper Crash

Gen Rawat's demise was earlier confirmed by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in its statement released earlier. In a thread of tweets, IAF wrote, "With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident".

63-year-old General Bipin Rawat was on his way to Wellington Staff College with his wife Madhulika Rawat to deliver a lecture at 2:45 PM but the helicopter crashed just minutes before landing.

With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

The mortal remains of India’s foremost military officer & President Army Wives Welfare Association (his wife) along with 11 other deceased co-passengers will be handed over to their families on Thursday in the national capital.