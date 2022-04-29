Last Updated:

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Assures Fair Probe Into Thiruvannamalai Custodial Death Case

TM CM MK Stalin informed the Assembly that the government will ensure the probe into the alleged custodial death of Thangamani will be thorough and fair.

Written By
Vidyashree S
Tamil Nadu

Image: RepublicWorld/PTI


Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday informed the Assembly that the government will ensure the probe into the alleged custodial death of Thangamani will be thorough and fair. This is the second case after Vignesh, who died in police custody after being arrested for alleged possession of marijuana. 

Providing details of the case, MK Stalin told the opposition, "The Thiruvannamalai Prohibition Enforcement Division registered a case on 26-4-2022 alleging that Thangamani, a resident of Thandarambattu police station, Thadarana village, was found in possession of illicit liquor in his house and was produced before a judicial arbitrator. They were remanded in judicial custody at the Thiruvannamalai Branch Jail on the same day".

He further mentioned that Thangamani, who was in jail, fell ill on April 27 and was taken to the Thiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital for treatment at around 7:40 PM. Unfortunately, the man died around 8:40 PM before any treatment could be given. 

READ | Tamil Nadu: Argument turns into full-fledged fist fight between 2 college girls in Chennai

The Chief Minister went on to inform that Thangamani's body was kept at the same hospital and an autopsy was conducted last night in the presence of an arbitrator from the Department of Justice. 

Tamil Nadu custodial death

According to Thangamani’s family, the police had approached them and demanded a payment of Rs 2 lakh, days before his arrest, claiming it was a fee to not have him arrested. However, the family refused this. Thangamani's son had alleged that the police came to their house on April 21 and since his father was not present at that time, they took his bike. According to the son, Police inspector Nirmala and SBCID officer Palani were the ones who took the vehicle, threatening the family that they would book Thangamani if they failed to give the money. 

READ | Thanjavur tragedy: Tamil Nadu govt constitutes one-man committee to probe incident

In another incident reported in Chennai, a young man named Vignesh died in police custody. He was arrested for allegedly consuming ganja in their possession, by the Secretariat Colony police on April 18. While the police had registered a case of "suspicious death", they have denied allegations of torturing him. 

READ | Thanjavur temple chariot tragedy: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin visits site, meets kin of victims

(Image: RepublicWorld/PTI)

READ | Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai slams CM MK Stalin for criticising PM on fuel price issue
READ | Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin moves resolution to aid Sri Lanka amid crisis, awaits Centre's nod
Tags: Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, Thiruvannamalai
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND