Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Earmarks ₹100 Cr From CM's Relief Fund To Prepare For 3rd COVID Wave

The Tamil Nadu government has earmarked Rs 100 crore for the fight against the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, CM Stalin informed on Tuesday. Revealing that Rs 353 cr had been received as donations to the CM's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) so far, CM Stalin noted that Rs 166.40 cr had already been allocated for the purchase of medicine and liquid medical oxygen as the state battles the second wave of the pandemic. The DMK government had already allocated Rs 41.40 crore to procure oxygen cylinders, concentrators and other medical equipment from Singapore and other foreign countries.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin sanctions Rs 100 cr for fight against 3rd wave of COVID

"The Chief Minister has directed allocating Rs 100 crore towards buying necessary liquid oxygen for government hospitals and initiate precautionary measures pertaining to the third wave," an official release here said. He had earlier sanctioned Rs 50 crore for procuring anti-viral drug Remdesivir and oxygen and a similar sum for purchasing RT-PCR test kits as the state was now conducting 1.6 lakh tests a day, it said.

Tamil Nadu's COVID situation

The downward graph of Covid- 19 cases in Tamil Nadu continued on Monday, with the State witnessing a dip in both the new infections as well as active cases. The new cases dropped below the 5,000-mark at 4,804 taking the caseload to 24,70,678. With 98 people succumbing to the infection, including 37 in private hospitals, the toll has risen to 32,388. Active cases stood at 40,954.

On Sunday, as many as 5,127 fresh infections emerged while the active cases were 42,801 With 6,553 COVID-19 positive patients getting discharged today, the total recoveries touched 23,97,336, according to a bulletin.

Coimbatore topped the list on Monday with 597 new infections and seven fatalities followed by Erode with 506 fresh cases and two deaths. The State capital reported 291 new cases and four deaths. Thirupathur district saw the least number of new cases at 31 and two fatalities.

Speaking to reporters after dedicating 50 oxygen concentrators to the Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital that were donated by Rotary Club, State Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the infections were rapidly declining in the State due to the measures taken by the government under Chief Minister M K Stalin."But this does not mean that people should lower their guard with regard to Covid-19 safety norms. Continue to wear masks, wash hands frequently and avoid crowds," he appealed to the people.

The Minister said nine people who had tested positive for Delta Plus variant have completely recovered and resumed normal life. "Only one person who had succumbed to the infection tested positive for the Delta Plus variant after death. All these 10 samples were taken when the virus was at its peak in April," he told reporters.

Tamil Nadu had in May sent a total of 1,159 samples, collected from various districts for genomic sequencing. Later, the Minister visited the government Kanchipuram hospital near here and enquired about the condition of 36 children and seven adults from a children's home in Uthiramerur in the district for suspected coronavirus infection. He said all of them were doing well. The Minister, State Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan and district collector Dr M Aarthi wore PPE kits and interacted with the children.