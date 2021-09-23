Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Hands 1 Lakh Power Connection Certificates To Farmers; Slams AIADMK

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Thursday that the state government has distributed one lakh free power connection certificates to the farmers. While addressing an event in Chennai, the Chief Minister said, “During the 2006-2011 DMK regime, 2.99 lakh farmers received free electricity connections. In the last years of the AIADMK government regime, it provided only 2 lakh free connections to the farmers. The farming sector in the state is not in good shape because the previous government did not provide enough electricity connections to the farmers." In what is seen as a major welfare scheme for the farmers, he continued, "The electricity department did not maintain accurate data under the previous AIADMK government and there is a huge discrepancy in the records of procurement and storage of coal.” He stressed the fact that the DMK government made the decision for the betterment of the farmers and the party wants to bring about a revolution in the agriculture sector.

He further said that the electricity board department has resolved 90% of grievances from the residents of the state since the formation of the DMK government. He said that the government will be utilising renewable energy and more investments will be made in solar energy. The current government has already set up a solar park in the Thiruvarur district. CM Stalin also informed that Tamil Nadu has passed a resolution against the three farm laws enacted by the Central government.

Tamil Nadu against farm laws

Earlier in August, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution against the three controversial farm laws passed by the Centre in 2020. Parties in support of the laws, namely the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), decided to stage a walkout. Tamil Nadu became the seventh state to officially oppose the three farm laws after West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Kerala. CM Stalin in the Assembly said, “Since the three laws are not conducive for our country’s agriculture growth and farmers' welfare, they should be repealed by the Union government.”

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI