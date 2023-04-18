Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Lauds Viral Video Of Policeman Explaining The Need For Education

A video of a police sub-inspector explaining the need for education that went viral has earned the praise of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who highlighted the police' role in "shaping a good society." Tagging a report from a Tamil daily in this connection, the Chief Minister lauded trainee sub-inspector Paramasivam of Pennalurpettai in Tiruvallur district.

In the viral video, the policeman is seen asking parents in a small locality to send their wards to school at any cost, while highlighting the various government initiatives to promote education, including provision of food in the institutions.

He is also heard promising the parents to extend them any help by talking to the authorities concerned.

Stalin, in a tweet, said he came across the report that gave him much joy.

"The job of the police department is not just crime-prevention; they have a role in shaping a good society as well," he said and appreciated Paramasivam.