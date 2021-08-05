Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Launches 'doorstep Healthcare' Initiative For The Destitute & Elderly

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on August 4 launched 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam' a healthcare scheme in Krishnagiri district Hosur, to provide services to the destitute at their doorsteps. CM Stalin distributed essential medical equipment to the needy, earlier in the day.

The 'doorstep healthcare' scheme aims at extinguishing the need for patients to visit hospitals for treating non-communicable diseases. Tamil Nadu inaugurated the initiative virtually in the presence of officials familiar with the matter at the state's health department.

"The government has started the scheme to provide healthcare facilities at the doorstep. Now, instead of people going to a hospital for medical treatment, the doctors will come to your house. It aims at eliminating the need for patients to visit hospitals for treating non-communicable diseases," CM said during the launch.

The DMK supremo-led government has planned to extend the service and facilities across the state by the year-end. It has earmarked a total of Rs 242 crore for the project wherein one crore people would benefit from the scheme. The doorstep scheme will be launched simultaneously across seven districts, including Chennai and Coimbatore, shortly after the launch.

Tamil Nadu CM launches healthcare doorstep facilities in Choolagiri, Krishnagiri

In the first phase of the flagship scheme, over 1164 women volunteers will be roped in and 25,000 medical teams will be constituted, CM Stalin informed. According to a government order, the ambitious scheme aims to cover 1,172 health sub-centres, 189 primary health centres and 50 community health centres across 50 universal health coverage blocks across Tamil Nadu.

"Previous AIADMK government failed to provide nutrition kit box to pregnant women for the past two years. But the DMK government will provide it to all pregnant women," he added.

CM Stalin vouched to take a stock of the medical supplies personally that will be sent to the residence of patients diagnosed with hypertension and diabetes adding that a special focus will remain on patients and senior citizens who require physiotherapy.

'Tamil Nadu will soon reach the lofty goal of 'Welfare for All'!': CM Stalin

Taking to Twitter, TN CM stated, "I started the 'People Searching for Medicine' project in Choolagiri, Krishnagiri district, which provides services including tests, medicines and supportive care for infectious diseases to the homes of the public. Tamil Nadu will soon reach the lofty goal of 'Welfare for All'!"