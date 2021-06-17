Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Meets PM Modi, Gets 'any Time' Cooperation Assurance; Submits Demands

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin termed his meeting with PM Modi on Thursday as 'satisfactory' as the two leaders met for the first time after the DMK supremo became Chief Minister. In his meeting with PM Modi at his official residence (7 Lok Kalyan Marg), Tamil Nadu CM Stalin submitted a memorandum comprising of a wide range of issues. As per reports, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said that PM Modi had assured the Centre's cooperation and assistance to the state to facilitate the development and that he could be contacted anytime regarding any issues pertaining to Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin meets PM Modi

In his memorandum submitted to PM Modi, CM Stalin sought Tamil to be declared as an official language in India and adopt its use in the Madras High Court. The DMK chief sought the setting-up of a new All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) at Coimbatore, making it the second such campus in the state with the first one being constructed at Madurai. Pressing on the issue of NEET, CM Stalin reiterated DMK's demand for cancellation of the exams while seeking Thiruvalluvar's Thirukkural to be declared as national literature. Further, CM Stalin urged PM Modi to grant equal rights to Eelam Tamils (Tamilians from Sri Lanka). Issues regarding the withdrawal of the three farm laws, National Education Policy (NEP), early commencement of vaccine production of Chengalpattu complex, and revival of Sethusamudram project were also raised by CM Stalin during his meeting with PM Modi.

Writing to PM Modi earlier this month, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin had apprised him of the state cancelling its board exams and constituting a panel to fix criteria to evaluate students and award them marks. "Admissions to professional, arts and science courses in our state will be made based on these marks that will be awarded to the students." The decisions have been made keeping in mind the safety of students and also considering the concerns expressed by a large section of educationists, teachers, parents and medical professionals, he had said.

Stalin to meet ally Sonia Gandhi on June 18

DMK supremo Stalin left for Delhi on Thursday morning and was received at the national capital by party leaders and cadre. Following his meeting with PM Modi, Tamil Nadu CM & DMK supremo MK Stalin is also scheduled to meet ally & Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on June 18, as per sources. CM Stalin was accompanied by senior DMK leaders Durai Murugan, KN Nehru and others on his trip to the national capital.