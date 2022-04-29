Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin Moves Resolution To Aid Sri Lanka Amid Crisis, Awaits Centre's Nod

As Sri Lanka continues to struggle under a severe socio-economic crisis, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin moved a resolution on Friday in the state assembly to provide aid to the island country. In the ongoing session of the Tamil Nadu State Assembly, Chief Minister MK Stalin moved a resolution, urging the Central Government to permit the Tamil Nadu government to provide aid to Sri Lanka which is going through one of its toughest times.

Addressing the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday, CM Stalin urged all the parties to support the resolution. "I call on all parties across the party lines to support this resolution with compassion and unanimity," he said.

According to the resolution, the Stalin led-government urged the central government to allow it to provide essential commodities including rice, pulses, dairy products and life-saving medicines to the people of Sri Lanka, who are in distress due to the severe economic crisis in the island country.

CM Stalin said, "The state government has already written a letter to the Union Government but no clear response has been received from the Union Government in this regard so far."

Tamil Nadu CM moves a resolution in Assembly to urge Govt of India to permit State Govt to send essential commodities incl rice, pulses, dairy products & medicines to Sri Lanka which is facing economic crisis



"I urge all parties to extend their support to the resolution,"he says pic.twitter.com/oaquO9xx4w — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that earlier during his visit to New Delhi, TN Chief Minister MK Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought the Centre's approval for the state government to provide humanitarian aid to Sri Lankan Tamils in the wake of an economic crisis in that country.

Tamil Nadu requests humanitarian assistance to Sri Lankan Tamils

Earlier, government officials said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin ordered all the departments concerned to take a generous view of the Sri Lankan Tamil refugees entering the state. Several refugee camps have been set up on the order of CM Stalin, to provide shelter to the refugees. During his visit to New Delhi, Tamil Nadu CM and DMK supremo MK Stalin gave a detailed memorandum to PM Modi on various issues, including those related to the economic crisis in Sri Lanka.

Indian government has granted assistance totalling Rs 18,500 crore to Sri Lanka

India's High Commissioner in Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay recently met with a group of parliamentarians and reaffirmed India's commitment to the island nation. Taking to Twitter, the High Commission of India in Colombo said on Friday, “High Commissioner (HC) received a group of parliamentarians and reiterated India's continued commitment to support Sri Lanka.” It further added that the parliamentarians have expressed their gratitude to the Indian people for supporting the people of Sri Lanka.

The embassy also highlighted that the parliamentarians have voiced their perspectives on Sri Lanka's present economic and political crisis with HC.

High Commissioner received a group of parliamentarians and reiterated #India’s continued commitment to support 🇱🇰. The Parliamentarians thanked the people of 🇮🇳 for standing with people of 🇱🇰. They shared with HC their perspective on current economic&political situation in 🇱🇰. pic.twitter.com/ifuT5qKFRB — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) April 28, 2022

Earlier on April 8, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka had organised an Iftar dinner in Colombo, where important attendees including Sri Lanka's finance minister Ali Sabry and other leaders were present.

At the dinner meeting, Gopal Baglay spoke about the present situation in Sri Lanka, assuring that India will stand with its neighbour, during this turmoil. Baglay reportedly added, “India will continue to extend her hand of friendship to the people of Sri Lanka today, tomorrow and in the days to come, like how our ancestors have done in the past."

In addition to this, on April 8, Indian HC Baglay said that the Indian government has granted the island country assistance totalling Rs 18,500 crore. He went on to say that the Indian government has also donated a supply of rice to Sri Lanka and would be investing in infrastructure projects there in the future. He also remarked that India will continue to assist its neighbouring country and that it is up to Sri Lanka to decide on its international relationships and partnerships.