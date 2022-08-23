Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Orders MLAs To Identify 10 Long-pending Issues In Every Constituency

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on August 23 wrote a letter to all the legislators of the state to create a list of 10 important people-centric demands from their respective constituencies and submit it to their district collectors within the next 15 days. The Tamil Nadu CM further instructed the MLAs to prioritise the demands that are long pending.

According to the sources, it was reported that after the lists are received from the concerned MLAs, the demands will be discussed with state authorities and steps will be taken to execute possible demands.

In a letter, CM Stalin said, "The MLAs can submit a list of 10 important long pending issues in their constituencies to the respective district collectors after learning about the various needs of the people of the constituency."

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also said that the legislators can also highlight important developmental issues in their list, including the need for better infrastructure, improved drinking water, medical facilities, roads and revamping tourist spots. The MLAs are also allowed to mention the lack of adequate schools, arts and science colleges, Polytechnic and ITI in their constituencies.

This development comes in view of the "Chief Minister in your constituency" scheme in the state of Tamil Nadu which was announced nearly a year ago. The scheme was one of the promises made by the DMK party during Assembly elections in the state.

'CM in your constituency' scheme

The scheme was launched by the MK Stalin-led DMK government. The initiative was announced to address the grievances found in about four lakh petitions received from the public during the pre-polls period in the state. As per the promise of the DMK during the elections, in case the people’s mandate comes in favour of the party, all their petitions would be addressed and resolved within 100 days of taking over of the state.

Image: PTI