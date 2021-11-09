As Tamil Nadu remains flooded with torrential rains wreaking havoc in Chennai and other regions, CM MK Stalin has been monitoring the situation on the ground. While speaking to Republic in an exclusive chat on Tuesday, CM Stalin apprised about the current situation on the ground in flood-hit regions and held previous AIADMK governments responsible for not building required infrastructure over many years of their rule to manage heavy downpours, and claimed that all the AIADMK CMs have been indulged in corruption and in looting the people.

AIADMK responsible for waterlogging; Our govt will probe the matter: CM Stalin

With immense waterlogging on roads and overflowing drainage systems, extensive damage to livestock and property has occurred, as at least 5 were killed in the rainfall that has resulted in a situation similar to the 2015 floods in the state. On being asked about the situation, DMK leader and Chief Minister, Stalin pinned the blame on the previous AIADMK CMs -- J Jayalalithaa, Edappadi k Palaniswami (EPS) & O Panneerselvam (OPS) for the poor state of affairs. He pounced on the opposition party and said that in the last 10 years of AIADMK rule, despite the work done by them, during the rains the situation on the ground remains the same. He added that as claimed by AIADMK, their government had spent over Rs 400-500 crore, however, there is no development or change.

CM Stalin told the Republic Media Network, “Since the last 10 years, we had seen AIADMK rule, be it Amma J Jayalalithaa as CM, O Panneerselvam as CM or Edappadi K Palaniswami as CM. During the rains, despite them having allocated Rs 400- 500 cr, there is absolutely no idea what they had done, this is how bad their governance was. That is why we can see water logging in several parts of Chennai. It is a serious problem.”

He further added that his government will look into what led to a flood-like situation and will improve the drainage system, to avoid waterlogging in the major parts of the state. While hitting out at EPS, he said the AIADMK government had made false claims, in the name of bringing development under the ‘Smart City Project’. They did a lot of corruption and looted the people of the state, he alleged.

“Definitely we will take stock of the situation, see where it went wrong and correct it. EPS and the AIADMK under the name of the smart city had done nothing but corruption, looting. We will investigate this and definitely take proper action,” Stalin asserted. He further declared that his government will investigate the corruption allegations and will take action against the accused.

People of Tamil Nadu aware of AIADMK's corruption & looting: MK Stalin

DMK leader furthered his argument and claimed that people of the state are aware of the reality of the AIADMK, they know that their government was corrupt, and hence they have voted us to power in the last elections.

“The people of Tamil Nadu know the reality and that's why they vote us to power. They had done all sorts of scams and corruption during their regime. The people know it,” he quipped.

Respected CM of Tamilnadu,

We are the residencers of your Kolathur Constituency In GKM colony.We are suffering from heavy rain fall flood.

The Exact location is GkM Colony 6th Street.We are waiting for your immediate solution from the Chennai Corporation @mkstalin@chennaicorp pic.twitter.com/4qSQryaywK — Topu Tuckeru Tamizha (@balajishanmuga8) November 7, 2021

During November 9-11, IMD stated that Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls on Tuesday. Surplus rainwater gushed out of reservoirs while several roads resembled swollen rivers in Tamil Nadu. Five persons died in rain-related incidents in the state. Over 60 houses suffered damage, authorities said on Monday. The alert was sounded to people living in low-lying areas in parts of the state, including Poondi, Cholavaram, Puzhal, Chembarmbakkam and Thervai.

