Tamil Nadu CM Stalin To Meet PM Modi On June 17, Ally Cong Chief Sonia Gandhi On June 18

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will fly to Delhi from Chennai on June 17 to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the two leaders are expected to discuss a variety of issues ranging from COVID to exams. Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's meeting on Thursday comes as a part of PM Modi's interactions with the CMs of different states over the past few days. As per sources, topics including NEET examinations, the measures taken to combat COVID, availability of vaccines and drugs to combat the pandemic among other items. Tamil Nadu CM & DMK supremo MK Stalin is also scheduled to meet ally & Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on June 18, as per sources.

Tamil Nadu CM urges PM Modi to cancel NEET

Writing to PM Modi earlier this month, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin had apprised him of the state cancelling its board exams and constituting a panel to fix criteria to evaluate students and award them marks. "Admissions to professional, arts and science courses in our state will be made based on these marks that will be awarded to the students." The decisions have been made keeping in mind the safety of students and also considering the concerns expressed by a large section of educationists, teachers, parents and medical professionals, he said.

Considering the pandemic and concerns, Stalin had said that conducting national level entrance examinations for any professional course would be immensely detrimental to the health and well- being of students. "I therefore urge you to cancel the conduct of all national level entrance examinations like NEET, as the same reasons adduced for cancelling the Class XII board examinations are equally applicable to entrance examinations as well," CM Stalin wrote in his letter to PM Modi.

The letter came on the same day when the Tamil Nadu government formed a high-level committee to submit a report on the impact of the NEET examination on medical admissions in the state. The committee, headed by retired judge AK Ranjan, will study how many students, specifically those who studied in government schools and those from economically weaker backgrounds, have lost medical seats due to NEET in Tamil Nadu. Pertinently, the southern state has always had apprehensions against the medical entrance exam with the incumbent DMK also promising to do away with the exam once voted to power.

Tamil Nadu's COVID situation

COVID cases plunged below 11,000 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday with the State reporting 10,448 new infections. To date, the caseload is 23,88,746, a bulletin said. With 270 fatalities, including 106 in private hospitals and 164 in government facilities, the toll has mounted to 30,338. Totally, 21,058 people got discharged today and the total recoveries rose to 22,44,073.