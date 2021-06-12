Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Writes To Centre, Seeks Release Of Water To State From River Cauvery

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Friday wrote to Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat urging him to advise the Cauvery Water Management Authority to ensure the state gets its quota as per the Supreme Court order. Noting that the Cauvery delta region was Tamil Nadu's 'rice bowl', CM Stalin said that the Stanley reservoir in Mettur was the lifeline of the delta and that the state was dependent on it for agricultural production. CM Stalin pointed out that the floodgates at the Mettur dam were going to open on June 12 for irrigation in the delta region and said that it was being done so with the assumption that the state would receive its quantum of water from River Cauvery as per the SC order.

In his letter to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin said that the state was supposed to receive 9.19 TMC of water in June and 31.24 TMC in July. The Tamil Nadu CM noted that the delta region did not benefit much from the South-West monsoon and that the Kuruvai crops were totally dependent on the water continuously released from the reservoir. CM Stalin noted that any shortfall in the water released would severely impact the standing crop as well as the samba cultivation which is scheduled to begin from next month.

Our Govt has decided to open the Mettur Dam on 12th June. In this regard, I've written to @gssjodhpur requesting him to advise CWMA to ensure that the monthly schedule fixed by the Hon'ble SC is honored in the quantum of water received at Biligundulu. pic.twitter.com/tFbn0Yx46H — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) June 11, 2021

Former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami thanked PM Modi as the Godavari-Cauvery river linking project got the approval from Jal Shakti Ministry's National Water Development Agency. Writing to PM Modi on Thursday, Tamil Nadu's Leader of Opposition EPS noted that the recently approved project was a boon to a water-stressed Tamil Nadu and highlighted that he had submitted memorandums regarding the same during his meetings with PM Modi as Tamil Nadu's CM. Thanking PM Modi on behalf of Tamil Nadu's farmers, AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami urged action on the report to be expedited, citing that it would be helpful for the farmers and would resolve Tamil Nadu's drinking water woes.

Noting that the 'historic decision' would be imprinted in the history of the state, the former Tamil Nadu CM labelled it as an example of federal cooperation. EPS concluded his letter to PM Modi by expressing the desire to see an early inauguration of the project. Meanwhile, CM MK Stalin on Thursday announced the state government's decision to open the floodgates of the Mettur dam on June 12 in order to benefit the farmers of the delta region who irrigate 5.21 acres of farmland.