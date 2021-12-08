Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Writes To PM Over Concerns Against Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021

On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government expressed its objection to planned revisions to the Electricity Act, 2003, and requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to have an amendment bill in this regard withdrawn. The proposed reforms, according to Chief Minister M K Stalin, will have "far-reaching" repercussions for state DISCOMs, with certain terms allowing "unbridled access" to private players in specific sectors.

While state-owned enterprises bear the cost of such networks, private corporations are permitted to use them without making any investment or bearing any responsibility for their upkeep, Stalin continued.

In a letter to PM Modi, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin wrote, "I write this letter seeking your urgent intervention for deferring the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act, 2003, considering their far-reaching detrimental implications for the State DISCOMs. I learn that this amendment Bill proposes to delicense the distribution sector of electricity, by introducing a concept of ‘Distribution Company’ and deemed registration of any such distribution company after 60 days of application. This step will give unbridled access to private players to supply power to select consumers and enable them to use the already laid out distribution network of the Public Sector Power Companies."

MK Stalin writes to PM Modi over Electricity (Amendment) Bill

Furthermore, such new private distribution companies would be able to selectively access all of the high-value customers in commercially viable areas, "amounting to granting them a right to cherry-pick profitable ventures without any social obligations," he added, while state public sector utilities would be left with the obligation of power supply to subsidised categories of consumers and servicing the economically backward/ rural areas.

Other proposed amendments to certain sections of the Act, he said, would amount to indirectly controlling many significant functionalities of the SLDCs/Discoms/State Governments by giving the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) powers such as integrated power system operation and optimum scheduling of electricity across different States.

The penalty for violating the Act's provisions/directions or orders of the Commission under Sec.142 is very severe, the chief minister stressed. "In view of the above, I request your personal intervention to withdraw the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and allow the State-owned distribution licensees to continue to supply quality power at affordable rates to the people," Stalin concluded.

Image: PTI