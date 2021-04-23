Tamil Nadu CM Writes To PM Modi, Requests 20 Lakh Doses Of Vaccine Supply From Centre

Amid COVID crisis in the country, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday demanding an advance supply of 20 lakh doses. He also thanked the PM for his continued efforts and guidance to deal with the current situation. He further addressed several issues that the state of Tamil Nadu is facing amid the ongoing crisis.

The letter mentions that an advanced supply of vaccines is needed for a smooth drive for at least 10 days.

"With the vaccination gaining pace in the State, I would request that an assured supply of at least ten days consumption of vaccine, of about 20 lakh doses, may be supplied well in advance to ensure that the vaccination drive in the individual sites are not affected and persons coming for second dose are assured of vaccination on the date and in the site they report," wrote CM in his letter to PM.

Remdesivir restricted to producing states

The CM in his letter made a huge allegation that some national and state regulators have prioritized the supply of COVID-19 drugs supplied by individual manufacturers to the state producing it. The claim comes to light as several states are struggling to get the drug that is given to critical COVID-19 patients. The CM has urged the central government to enquire on this issue.

CM K. Palaniswami further wrote that this would be a huge problem for states to get access to Remdesivir.

"It has come to notice that directions are being issued by National and certain State regulators, prioritising supplies by individual manufacturers to certain States and restricting Remdesivir sales only within the state where Remdesivir is being produced. This would be very damaging to the availability of such valuable life saving drugs in places of need. At this stage, any restrictive orders by individual States, should be strictly barred to ensure easy accessibility of Remdesivir. I urge Government of India to take up this issue with such states where the companies have their production facilities located," stated CM K. Palaniswami.

‘Integrated Vaccine complex’ issue

The Chief Minister brought to PM's attention that the ‘Integrated Vaccine complex’ in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu needs a go-ahead from the Centre. It is a "centrally executed project" built with an aim to vaccinate at a national level. The project is ready however there are few formalities that are still pending. The CM urged PM for the operation of the facility so that vaccination can be protected at a national level.

Tamil Nadu COVID-19 condition

The Chief Minister initially wrote that the state is reporting more than 10,000 cases while the capital city, Chennai alone has reported 3,300 fresh COVID-19 cases. The state has already administered 47.31 lakh doses and expects to continue 2 lakh inoculation per day. Tamil Nadu has a total of 10.37 lakh COVID-19 cases by far.