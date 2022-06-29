Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Tally Shoots Up; Health Dept Urges Adherence To COVID-19 Protocols

From a meagre daily rise of 20s in the second week of April to 1,400 everyday, Tamil Nadu has seen a steep surge in Coronavirus cases and thus, the Health & Family Welfare department has stressed on guidelines implementation. Notably, the Genomic sequencing has revealed a dense presence of BA.5, BA.2.38 and other variants of the COVID-19 virus in the state and this has been due to the lack of adoption of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour at institutions and public places. Tamil Nadu recorded 1,461 cases on June 27.

A letter written by the Tamil Nadu Principal Secretary to all the concerned officials wherein he stated the reason for the rise in cases read, "Proper wearing of masks, social distancing, hand hygiene and vaccination have been found to be effective in prevention of COVID spread and its variants. However, these simple protocols are not being fully followed in public spaces and workplaces."

Breakup of reasons leading to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu

According to the analysis conducted recently on the reasons for the recent spread, it was found that about 26% of people have been infected from their visits at malls, markets and common places; 18% got infected at their workplaces; 16% during travel and over 12% in educational institutions, hostels, training centres, etc.

"District collectors have been asked to ensure follow-up on COVID-appropriate behaviour through health, Revenue, Police and Local bodies. Therefore it is requested that the following instructions may be issued to the institutions under your control."

At workplaces, employees should be scanned before entering and if high incidence of fever is detected, the employees should be isolated for further testing.

Wearing of mask at all times should be ensured

The premises should have proper hand wash facilities.

Disease-spread and viral load can be prevented by cross-ventilation of rooms.

The personnel should be instructed to get themselves vaccinated as per suitability.

Centre asks states to step up precautionary measures

In the wake of the recent rise in the COVID-19 tally, the Union Health Ministry on June 28 wrote to states to enhance steps to make sure the five-fold strategy of testing, tracking, treating, immunisation, and adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour is followed.

Notably, on June 24, India registered 17,336 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest surge in fresh infections since February 19, when India had reported 19,969 cases in a single day. Delhi also saw a jump of 70% in the number of containment zones - from 190 on June 17 to 322 on June 24, according to official data.

