Tamil Nadu Couple To Host Hogwarts-themed Virtual Wedding Reception In Metaverse

In a first-of-its-kind in India, a couple from Tamil Nadu is set to host its wedding reception in the Metaverse, commonly known as virtual reality, where imagination is the limit. An IIT Madras project associate, Dinesh SP will tie the knot with Janaganandhini Ramaswamy on the first Sunday of February in a village in Krishnagiri district.

While the wedding will be in-person, the couple decided to host a Hogwarts-themed reception digitally. The ceremony will be attended by friends and family across the world.

The invitees will need to log onto a link that will welcome them into a virtual venue. The guests will appear as Hogwarts avatars and will meet and greet all present on the virtual platform.

Dinesh decided to make an avatar dedicated to Janaganandhini's late father, the one to preside over the function, as a homage. The couple will get married on February 6 in Sivalingapuram. The bride and groom will be dressed in their traditional outfits for the one-hour reception. On the virtual platform, the guests will be able to interact with each other.

Why Metaverse Marriage?

A crypto and blockchain technology and cryptocurrency enthusiast, Dinesh pitched the idea of the virtual wedding reception to his fiancé, who quickly agreed. Both potterheads and tech-savvy, the couple met on Instagram. The software engineer took to Twitter to share a glimpse of his wedding reception with the world.

Touting it as "India's first Metaverse marriage," Dinesh wrote he is "proud and blessed" to have taken great opportunities in the world before many others. Take a look at the short clip here:

I feel so proud and blessed that I have seen and taken advantage of many great opportunities in this world before millions of people have seen them, Beginning of something big! India’s first #metaverse marriage in Polygon blockchain collaborated with TardiVerse Metaverse startup. pic.twitter.com/jTivLSwjV4 — Dinesh Kshatriyan 💜 (@kshatriyan2811) January 11, 2022

What is Metaverse?

The idea of the Metaverse wedding reception was turned into reality with the help TardiVerse, a Metaverse startup. It is pertinent to understand that Metaverse is a simulated digital environment or simply a virtual reality world characterized by a three-dimensional, multi-sensory experience for social media connections.

It is the building block or a new form of communication on the internet. It combines augmented reality (AR), with the aspects of real and digital worlds, according to Wired.

(Image: @DineshKshatriyan/Twitter)