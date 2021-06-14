Tamil Nadu: CPI Groom 'Socialism' Wed Congress Bride 'Mamata Banerjee' In Salem District

In a bizarrely ideological union, 'Socialism' wed 'Mamata Banerjee' on Sunday in Salem in the presence of senior CPI leaders. The groom's father CPI Salem's district secretary A Mohan and CPI state secretary R Mutharasan attended the ceremony which has grabbed eyeballs due to the unique couple. Incidentally, the bride - Mamata Banerjee (not the 3-time West Bengal CM) hails from a Congress family with her grandfather, a Congressman, naming her after the Trinamool chief.

Visuals from the sparsely attended ceremony due to COVIS restrictions show heavy media presence due to the couple's gain to fame and presence of political leaders. The wedding was held in a small pandal with the names of the couple splashed across a CPI banner. The groom's father - a Leninist - has named his other sons - 'Communism' and 'Leninism'.

The groom's father, Lenin Mohan, popularly known as A Mohan has been receiving calls in relation to the wedding invitation. While talking to a leading daily, Mohan asserted that he wanted to name his children after ideologies, which is why his son was named 'Socialism'. Talking about the name of the bride, added that her grandfather, a Congressman, was very inspired by the actions of Mamata Banerjee and hence named his granddaughter after her.

He then confirmed that the wedding was indeed taking place and since the family was unable to invite people to the wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they chose not to print a physical invite. Instead, they published the card in ‘Jana Sakthi’, the Tamil mouthpiece of the CPI. Recently, the CPI was whitewashed in the Bengal polls, failing to win a single seat.

In May, Mamata Banerjee managed to halt the BJP juggernaut, retaining Bengal with TMC winning 213 seats whereas BJP could win in only 77 constituencies. While BJP won 74 more seats than the previous election, its vote share of 38.13% could not pose a challenge to TMC which garnered a vote share of 47.94%. Meanwhile, the Congress-Left-ISF alliance failed to dent Trinamool's chances, failing to win a single seat. While Mamata herself lost to ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari at Nandigram, she is set to re-contest from her bastion - Bhowanipore.