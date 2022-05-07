Tamil Nadu Custodial Death: Four More Policemen Arrested; CB-CID Invokes SC/ST Act

In a big development in the Tamil Nadu custodial death case, four more police officers have been arrested in connection with the suspicious death of Vignesh in police custody. The Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) has also invoked the Prevention of Atrocities (Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes) Act 1989 in the case.

The fresh arrests come after investigating officers confirmed the arrest of two police personnel in connection with the murder. The policemen identified as Munaf and Ponraj were arrested by the CB-CID police on Friday night. They have been charged under Section 302 of IPC for the custodial death of Vignesh. At least nine police personnel have appeared before the probing officers.

It is pertinent to mention here that SI Pugazhum Perumal, constable Ponraj, and Home Guard personnel Deepak, who had nabbed Vignesh on April 18, had earlier been suspended. The arrests come as a sign of the big impact of the 'Justice for Vignesh' campaign run by Republic Media Network.

Earlier, Republic had accessed a clincher CCTV video of the victim Vignesh running for his life before being caught by two policemen. In the video, Vignesh can be seen running across the road, trying to escape before one of the policemen threw a stick at his leg. He fell to the floor following which, the two policemen took him with them.

Chennai custodial death

A young man named Vignesh died in police custody after being arrested for allegedly possessing ganja near Kellys area in Chennai. The family has asserted that the police offered them Rs 1 lakh to keep mum on the case.

“We were not allowed to see his body after the autopsy. Our house owner was threatened by the police to make us vacate the premises,” the victim's brother Vinod said in a press conference, as per news agency ANI. He also added that wounds were present on his brother's body, which the post-mortem report has confirmed.

The report has revealed contusions in several body parts of the deceased. This includes a contusion of size 4x3cm deep on the mid parietal region of the head, and several contusions above the left eyebrow, left side of the cheek, lower hall of right forearm, right hand, left upper limb, and other places. The findings are in sharp contrast to the statement made by the police that claimed that the 25-year-old had a small injury and passed away after suffering from fits.