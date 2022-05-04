Tamil Nadu Custodial Death: Vignesh's Autopsy Findings Differ From Police Statement

More revelations have come to the fore in the Chennai custodial death case where a young man died in Tamil Nadu police's custody. The report has revealed that the patient was brought dead on April 19, at around 1 PM, and had multiple contusions including a fracture. This comes in complete contrast to the claims of the cops who had allegedly told Vignesh's family that he had a small injury and passed away after suffering from fits.

As per details of the report, at least 13 external injuries were seen over the body, in line with the family's allegations that he was beaten to death by police officials. The injuries include a contusion of size 4x3cm deep on the mid parietal region of the head, and several contusions above the left eyebrow, left side of the cheek, lower hall of right forearm, right hand, left upper limb, and other places. The cause of death has been withheld pending reports of chemical analysis of viscera and histopathological examination reports.

#BREAKING | Chennai Custodial Death Case: Republic accesses Vignesh's post mortem report; discrepancies emerge in police statement & report https://t.co/vPhN8sQ2xs pic.twitter.com/H7B4iyBwlF — Republic (@republic) May 4, 2022

Earlier, Republic had accessed a clincher CCTV video of the victim Vignesh running for his life before being caught by two policemen. In the video, Vignesh can be seen running across the road, trying to escape before one of the policemen threw a stick at his leg. Vignesh fell to the floor following which the two policemen took him along with them. The family of the victim has alleged that there was a grand attempt to 'cover up' the death of Vignesh in exchange for wads of cash.

A young man named Vignesh died in police custody after being arrested for allegedly possessing ganja near Kellys area in Chennai. The family has asserted that the police offered them Rs 1 lakh to keep mum on the case.

“We were not allowed to see his body after the autopsy. Our house owner was threatened by the police to make us vacate the premises,” the victim's brother Vinod said in a press conference, as per news agency ANI. He also added that wounds were present on his brother's body.

A police sub-inspector, a constable, and a home guard personnel have been suspended and a case of 'suspicious death' has been registered. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased.