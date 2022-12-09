Tamil Nadu: Cyclone Mandous Likely To Make Landfall Near Mahabalipuram On Friday Night

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that cyclone Mandous, which is likely to get severe, will cross the Tamil Nadu coast in Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram) on Friday (December 9) late in the evening, between the Sriharikota and Puducherry coastline. In the aftermath, the locals are suffering the most because of the intense winds and intermittent rains as the cyclone approaches.

The local administration moved people whose houses have been damaged to the relief camps, providing them with the necessary emergency services, food, blankets, etc. There are multiple relief camps built on the coastline of Chennai and Cuddalore, where cyclone Mandous is likely to have landfall on December 9.

SCS Mandous weakened into CS about 180km NE of https://t.co/aRLAsS6um2 cross north TN, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota around Mamallapuram(Mahabalipuram)during midnight of 9Dec to early hours of 10Dec. pic.twitter.com/TrberzMHw1 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 9, 2022

Locals moved to relief camps

Republic TV spoke to some people who have been moved to the relief camps, one of the married women with kids recalled how the situation is the same every year during rains or cyclones. She is living in a dilapidated house which has been completely damaged. The sea water enters the house during rains, which makes the situation more worse and thus they are forced to move to the relief camps every year, she added.

She also demanded the state government better homes, so her family can be in a safer place even during heavy rains or cyclonic storms.

Red alert in 13 districts

In the wake of the approaching cyclone, a red alert has been sounded in the 13 districts of Tamil Nadu, where six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed.

IMD further stated, cyclone Mandous gathered pace and converted into a severe cyclonic storm, "The severe cyclonic storm Mandous over Southwest Bay of Bengal about 270 km East-southeast of Karaikal. To move WNW and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south AP coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a wind speed of 65-75 kmph around midnight of December 9," IMD said in a tweet on Friday.

IMAGE: IMD-Twitter